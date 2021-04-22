Image Source : GOOGLE Earth Day 2021: This year's Google Doodle is all about 'Restoring Our Earth'

As the world observes the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Google has marked the special day with a doodle. The video dedicated to the special day shows the process of restoring the earth by planting more and more trees. It shows how everyone should teach their next generation to grow trees so that the planet becomes even more beautiful.

The animated illustration explains that the Earth needs to be restored. With the Covid19 pandemic, the world is already going through a crisis. Planting more trees is a step towards a better and healthier future of the planet. It read, "This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time. Happy Earth Day 2021!"

This year, the theme for Earth Day is the most pressing topic of the time -- Restore Our Earth. Earth Day is celebrated worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection, to celebrate the presence of life and nature around the planet.

The day was proposed at the UNESCO conference in 1969 and the first Earth Day celebrations took place in 1970.