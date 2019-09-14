Saturday, September 14, 2019
     
Devotees make way for ambulance during Ganesh Visarjan in Pune. Video goes viral

The video shows an ambulance on the Lakshmi Road in Pune trying to navigate its way out of the large gathering.

Pune Published on: September 14, 2019 15:17 IST
What makes India so very special is how intricately the thread of humanity is interwoven in the society. A certain depiction of this very fact is showcased in a video that has gone viral.

The video has devotees making way for an ambulance during Ganesh Visarjan procession in Pune. It shows an ambulance on the Lakshmi Road in Pune trying to navigate its way out of the large gathering.

People, without much delay, form a human corridor and clear the way for the ambulance to pass through.

The video has been winning the internet.

One Twitter user wrote, "Sensible people, appreciate."

Another said, "MERA BHARAT MAHAN"

This is indeed India!

