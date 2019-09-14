Devotees make way for ambulance during Ganesh Visarjan in Pune. Video goes viral

The video has been winning the internet.

What makes India so very special is how intricately the thread of humanity is interwoven in the society. A certain depiction of this very fact is showcased in a video that has gone viral.

The video has devotees making way for an ambulance during Ganesh Visarjan procession in Pune. It shows an ambulance on the Lakshmi Road in Pune trying to navigate its way out of the large gathering.

People, without much delay, form a human corridor and clear the way for the ambulance to pass through.

The video has been winning the internet.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune. #GaneshVisarjan (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/GqxtN1QmzP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

One Twitter user wrote, "Sensible people, appreciate."

Sensible people, appreciate. — subhash (@scsosho) September 13, 2019

Tree of humanitarian growing slowly slowly throughout the world.🙏❄️🌞🇮🇳🙏. pic.twitter.com/kx7S0jhoNQ — Biswajit Das (@biswajit762689) September 13, 2019

Another said, "MERA BHARAT MAHAN"

यही भारत है — Mahendra Bagoria (@MaaHiBaGoRia) September 13, 2019

MERA BHARAT MAHAN 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — 🇮🇳CIDIAN🇮🇳 (@CIDFANSINCE1998) September 13, 2019

This is indeed India!