Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  4. Chair Challenge goes viral. Some say only women can do it, and there's no logic

Twitter users posted videos of themselves taking up the challenge and also posted some amusing comments.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2019 11:19 IST
Some claimed only women could do the challenge.

A chair challenge has gone viral on the video-sharing app TikTok. Some people performing the challenge have claimed that only women can lift a chair in a certain position while men cannot. The crazy 'chair challenge' involves standing three feet away from a wall and bending over with so that your head touches the wall. The challenge is to then try and stand up upright while holding a chair.

AND some claimed only women could do the challenge.

And there was logic.

One post read: "How is this a "new thing"? We did this in elementary school PE and I am 46. @#ChairChallenge".

https://twitter.com/alwaysrj/status/1201248210246868994

Another logic was given.

One user posted a picture of himself easily lifting the chair in the given position and wrote: "Before it goes viral here, just wanna prove it a load of b******p!"

A woman posted a picture of her husband and a laughter emoji and commented: "My husband can do it."

What do you think?

(With inputs from IANS)

