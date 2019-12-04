Chair Challenge goes viral. Some say only women can do it, and there's no logic

Some claimed only women could do the challenge.

A chair challenge has gone viral on the video-sharing app TikTok. Some people performing the challenge have claimed that only women can lift a chair in a certain position while men cannot. The crazy 'chair challenge' involves standing three feet away from a wall and bending over with so that your head touches the wall. The challenge is to then try and stand up upright while holding a chair.

Twitter users posted videos of themselves taking up the challenge and also posted some amusing comments.

Tried the tik tok chair challenge cause i thought it was fake...... #TikTok #ChairChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Nf5NYsMAt — Izzy Sam (@SamTwizzy5) November 20, 2019

And there was logic.

It's because she shuffled her feet forward therefore shifting her centre of gravity. — I MacHunt 🇮🇪🍀😉☘️🎄🎅🦌 (@I_MacHunt) November 23, 2019

Indeed, female footsize is lower + she cheats... — Danny 🦁 (@boecksken) November 30, 2019

One post read: "How is this a "new thing"? We did this in elementary school PE and I am 46. @#ChairChallenge".

Another logic was given.

the difference is the lady moves forward a bit after the steps. This doesnt put her body weight on her head and she can easily lift up. Its cheating — Pak143 🇵🇰 (@PakAwam143) December 3, 2019

One user posted a picture of himself easily lifting the chair in the given position and wrote: "Before it goes viral here, just wanna prove it a load of b******p!"

A woman posted a picture of her husband and a laughter emoji and commented: "My husband can do it."

What do you think?

(With inputs from IANS)