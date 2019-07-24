Bungee jumping goes horribly wrong. Watch this spine-chilling video

Bungee jumping goes horribly wrong

Bungee jumping is one of the sports which is loved by adventure junkies all around the world. The thrill of finding oneself hanging mid-air is spine-chilling but at the same time, it gives you a sense of victory as well. There are several videos of bungee jumping available on the internet. Though there are rare cases of an accident during this adventure sports, one cannot completely neglect the risk involved.

Recently, in Poland, a 39-year-old man plunged 100-metres after his rope snapped mid-air. He suffered some serious spinal injuries. The accident took place at Rady Europy theme park in Gdynia, Poland where the man jumped off a 92-metre high crane. The video of the incident is all over the internet.

A video on Mirror.co.uk shows the man falling and then landing on the safety cushion but soon he bounces off onto the ground. This caused him spinal injuries and a broken cervical spine, however, he is recovering.

Check out the video below:

As per Bungeeclub, which is into the business since last 19 years, this is the first accident. "As the only company organising Bungee jumping in Poland, we use a professional parachute - the so-called 'skokochron pillows'. Skokochron is one of such safeguards and in this situation was the only effective security," Bungeeclub said in a statement.

During the investigation, Poland police found a crack on the main bungee rope. However, it is not certain that this was the root cause of the accident. Police were also informed that the man was inebriated at the moment of the jump.