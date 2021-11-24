BTS Army trends 'Scammy' after K-pop band earns one Grammy nomination; calls out Recording Academy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KPOP_HERALD BTS Army calls out Recording Academy

Highlights ARMY is not happy with the way BTS was treated during Grammy Award Nominations broadcast

#Scammys and 'BTS already won' trend worldwide on Twitter

BTS earns only one Grammy nomination

BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Their fans, popularly known as its ARMY never fail to shower love on their favourite K-pop boys. However, this time the ARMY members are heartbroken and is not happy with the way BTS was treated during the Grammy Award Nominations broadcast. The band scored one nomination for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at 64th annual Grammy Awards which will be held in 2022 and for the first time it celebrates 10 nominees in each of the general field categories. The Army also trended 'Scammys', after BTS' global hit 'Butter' couldn't make to major categories for the awards.

Considering the popularity of 'Butter', the band was expected to bag top honours including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. BTS has broken multiple records, and their album and song performed the best on the Billboard chart. Disappointed fans then flooded social media and slammed Recording Academy. "Now we can clearly tell that the #Grammys are not global awards but just community awards. And why do people keep appreciating them? #BTS are a global superstars, they don't need such small awards," tweeted a user.

The fans also noted that the BTS was called on to announce just one nominations category. However, as the other presenters were given descriptions under their names. The same was not said for BTS. Disappointed fans took to social media and called out the Recording Academy for the same.