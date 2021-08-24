'Boycott Bollywood' trends again: Netizens question Rhea Chakraborty's role in Chehre, slam Karan Johar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUMIMAJUMDER8 Boycott Bollywood: Fans question Rhea's role in Chehre

As the release date of the film Chehre starring Rhea Chakraborty nears, netizens have started trending 'Boycott Bollywood' once again. After the death of Rhea's boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans had taken to social media to demand a ban on Rhea's appearance in the film. While the makers stand by the actress, SSR fans are not ready to accept the film. Twitter is flooded with tweets that show fans giving 'thumbs down' aka pressing the dislike button for Chehre trailer. On the other hand, fans are also unhappy with Karan Johar. Recently, Karan's Dharma Productions released the patriotic film Shershaah which earned many praises. But fans are not happy that KJo is getting the attention.

One Twitter user said, "So more money went in to Karan Joker's pockets but not for long as we will #BoycottBollywood until we achieve #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput ...Arrest Rhea In SSR Case" Another said, "It's bcoz of people & Politics these Jokers in Bullyweed are not scared to commit any crime! End result is clear! Even after having drug charges, Mùrder cases, Extòrtions, Terrorist-link, Child Trafficking, Metoo allegations, etc. They're roaming freely!"

Meanwhile, the Rumy Jafry directorial Chehre produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is set to get a theatrical release on 27 August 2021. The film is a mystery thriller and recites the story of two individuals who are fighting to win the game of justice, where Big B would be seen playing the character of a lawyer. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are sharing the screen for the first time.