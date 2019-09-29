Bihar Floods 2019: Rickshaw puller cries while pulling his vehicle through a flooded street

Three days of non-stop rainfall has put a halt on the lives of residents of Patna city, killing 4 people while affecting the lives of several others. Many hospitals (including the famous Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, one of the largest in Patna) and many other residential areas have been submerged and a red alert has been set in motion.

According to some residents of the city, flooding of this level was last seen 45 years ago during the 1974 floods. Three teams of National Disaster response team have been deployed in the city along with water boats to rescue people.

Famous Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai took to Twitter to express his concern over the condition of flood in the city. He tweeted, ""Reports of heavy rainfall and flood-like situation coming in from PATNA. hope all of you are safe!!!" The tweet garnered a lot of responses from his followers, many of who shared videos showing the state of the city.

Reports of heavy rainfall and flood like situation coming in from PATNA.hope all of you are safe!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 29, 2019

In one of the heart-wrenching videos, a rickshaw puller can be seen trying to drag his rickshaw through chest-deep water in a flooded street in Patna. He can be seen crying, struggling through water, while asking for help. The people who are recording the video can be heard giving him directions in the background.

Watch the video below -

Worst situation at Patna.see how this rickshaw puller is crying..Heartwrenching! pic.twitter.com/FlcAOOn2Mz — Ankit (@i_ankit1) September 29, 2019

Our condolences and heart-felt support to the people of Bihar. We hope for a better situation tomorrow!