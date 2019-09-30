Bigg Boss 13 premieres. And Twitter has a field day

Some truths were said.

With the premiere of the 13th season of Bigg Boss, the drama has just begun. And more than the stage of the grand premiere of the show, the Twitterverse is relishing all the buzz inside and outside the show.

The opening episode of Bigg Boss 13 had the micro-blogging website ROFLing, going awww and getting disappointed, all at once -- be it Sidharth Shukla's demand in the house, Dalljiet Kaur's strength or Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's histrionics.

Netizens also poked fun at Salman Khan for returning to host the show for the tenth time.

Sidharth Shukla was clearly in demand.

Some truths were said.

Some bigger truths.

Some bigggg-er truths.

And some lies too.

Because, jhagdey ke alaawa bhi bahot kuchh hai...

Hum bhi seh lengey thoda...

Okay. Let's not abuse.

Can’t wait to use this meme on each & every biggboss contestant 😂 #Biggboss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/AVV8T1zgQa — Sagar Rathore 👩🏼‍🚒 (@Sagar2024) September 26, 2019

