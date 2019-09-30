Bigg Boss 13 premieres. And Twitter has a field day

With the premiere of the 13th season of Bigg Boss, the drama has just begun. And more than the stage of the grand premiere of the show, the Twitterverse is relishing all the buzz inside and outside the show.
The opening episode of Bigg Boss 13 had the micro-blogging website ROFLing, going awww and getting disappointed, all at once -- be it Sidharth Shukla's demand in the house, Dalljiet Kaur's strength or Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's histrionics.
Netizens also poked fun at Salman Khan for returning to host the show for the tenth time.
Sidharth Shukla was clearly in demand.
#BiggBoss13 #bb13@BeingSalmanKhan asks ladies to choose Partner.#SidharthShukla be like 👇😂😝 pic.twitter.com/3BcKxcpE1u— ☠ BLACKLISTED ☠ (@blacklisted_17) September 29, 2019
Some truths were said.
Quite relevant... isnt ?? 😝😝#BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/mXQuEnihc8— 🇮🇳 koel 2.0🇮🇳 (@AWakeelbabu) September 29, 2019
Some bigger truths.
Girls in #BiggBoss— 🔱K A R N A.(कर्ण) (@Truly_Karna) September 30, 2019
Before nomination. After nomination pic.twitter.com/p9KC9LdzmU
Some bigggg-er truths.
Bigboss makers be like:#BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/hEpeVnsQ0b— Pewdendra Pie (Blue Tick) (@halfpsychh) September 29, 2019
And some lies too.
Bigg Boss is about to start— GOT (@CooolBandaa) September 29, 2019
Fans be like :
#biggboss13 #bb13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/tiB5TwTlct
Because, jhagdey ke alaawa bhi bahot kuchh hai...
Hum bhi seh lengey thoda...
Asim after getting badly insulted #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/wzG6ov96tX— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) September 29, 2019
Okay. Let's not abuse.
Can’t wait to use this meme on each & every biggboss contestant 😂 #Biggboss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/AVV8T1zgQa— Sagar Rathore 👩🏼🚒 (@Sagar2024) September 26, 2019
