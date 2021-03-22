ARMY Confession Time: BTS fans are sharing misconceptions when they first started following Korean band

Image Source : TWITTER/PRECIOUSEOKJINN Korean boy band BTS

A few years back, not many were aware of the Korean boy band BTS. However, over the years, the boy band has become a global phenomenon. Their popularity is unmatched and their fan base popularly known as BTS ARMY has grown with millions of followers worldwide. The ARMY not only keeps track of the songs and albums by the BTS but religiously follow members of the band -- RM, V, JungKook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and SUGA. Monday, Twitter saw #ARMYConfessionTime on its trending list with over 144K tweets.

Using the hashtag, BTS fans are sharing the mistakes they made and misconceptions they had when they first started following BTS.

A user confessed that he was unaware of the huge fandom the Korean band enjoys. He tweeted : "I thought people stanning BTS just because of their face and had a very huge judgement towards kpop. Little did I know it was because of their love, message and lyrics of their music could bring people together."

Another confessed, "When I was a baby army, I didn’t remember the name of the song “Blood Sweat and Tears” so I searched it up as “bts money money song”Loudly crying faceLoudly crying facebut at least I found it #ArmyConfessionTime."

A Twitter confessed confusing the names of the band members. "When I was new to the fandom I thought Jungkook had the nickname "Maknae". I didn't know that the word was used for the youngest membersLoudly crying faceSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #ArmyConfessionTime," the tweet read.

Not just the band but someone misjudged notification the notifications too. "When I got a notification from weverse saying "V shared a moment with you" I thought that he shared this moment just for me and started telling my friends that bts member sent me a photo."

The South Korean boy band has been entertaining music lovers with their catchy and positive numbers since 2013. 2020 was especially huge for the band as they topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Dynamite", which is their first single sung entirely in English. At the recently-announced 2021 Grammy Awards awards, BTS had got a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod for the foot-tapping disco-theme track lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

While BTS lost the award, the septet won hearts as they performed "Dynamite" in a pre-recorded video, taking their dynamic gig from the Grammys stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of the South Korean Capital city.

This was the third consecutive year that BTS has participated at the Grammy Awards. In 2019, they first appeared as presenters for Best R&B Album, and last year the band took the stage for "Old Town Road" alongside Lil Nas X and other performers.

--with IANS inputs