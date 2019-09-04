Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Video of 'alien' fish goes viral. Seen it yet?

Angler Sarah Vasser-Alford shared a video of the orange sea creature wriggling its tendrils on Facebook, where it has collected over 1.1 million views.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 15:52 IST
A video of a mysterious sea creature has gone viral on the Internet. Many have described the creature as "strange" and "alien". Angler Sarah Vasser-Alford shared a video of the orange sea creature wriggling its tendrils on Facebook, where it has collected over 1.1 million views.

According to the Mirror, Vasser-Alford reeled in the creature from off the coast of Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, in August.

Vasser-Alford also shows its blood vessels when the creature is turned over.

Take a look at the video below. 

Users have commented in amazement and curiosity on the video, many suggesting it could be a basket star and have requested Saarah to put it back in the Ocean.

Basket stars are a species of echinoderm - similar to starfish - that live on the ocean floor. Their branched arms help them move across the floor and prey on other sea animals.

Saarah, in a caption update of the video, informed the users that the creature has been safely put back in the ocean. 

In a similar incident in September, 2018, a picture of Vibrant blue Jellyfish posted by Facebook user Holly Horner from New Jersey had grabbed attention of people.

