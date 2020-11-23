Image Source : TWITTER/@CHARLIDAMELIO 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio becomes first person to hit 100 million TikTok followers

The US teen sensation and dancer Charli D’Amelio has managed to carve a niche for herself on the short-video making app, TikTok. The 16-year-old has become the first video creator to clock in 100 million followers in just over a year and a half after joining the platform. Based in Connecticut, D’Amelio's rise to fame has mostly been due to her dance videos.

"100 MILLION PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME!! I TRULY CANNOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL," she tweeted.

100 MILLION PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME!! I TRULY CANNOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) November 22, 2020

Taking to the comment section, her fans and followers, congratulated her on the success and flooded the post with heart emojis. A user said "I can't believe you get 100m followers congrats char love you so much Red heart so proud of you." While another wrote "i’m so proud to everything you conquist,you deserve the better,thanks for make me happy wen i’m sad,you are my inspiration. You are so perfect i love u so much and congrats for 100M."

As per a Verge report, this rise in the number of her followers make her more than twice as big as Will Smith and three times as big as Dwayne Johnson--The Rock.

"D’Amelio started posting to TikTok in May 2019, and the app has only been available since August 2018,” according to the report.

She has also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial and has a Dunkin' Donuts drink dedicated to her.

Meanwhile, the teenager is going to be launching a book on her journey so far which is titled 'Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real'.