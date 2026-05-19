Telangana: Woman drowns six-year-old daughter in water tank to clear way for second marriage

Alwal:

In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked residents of Telangana, a 26-year-old woman was arrested allegedly for murdering her six-year-old daughter by throwing her into a plastic water tank, allegedly to remove obstacles to her planned second marriage.

The tragic incident took place under the jurisdiction of Alwal Police Station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police took the accused, identified as Rekha, into custody and registered a case. According to officials, she has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said Rekha had married several years ago and gave birth to a baby girl. However, marital disputes reportedly surfaced soon after the child’s 21-day naming ceremony, eventually leading to divorce. Since then, Rekha had been living separately while raising her daughter alone.

Relationship with another person after divorce

During this period, she allegedly entered into a relationship with another man, and the two decided to marry. Investigators revealed that the man’s parents strongly opposed the alliance because Rekha already had a child. Police suspect that this opposition ultimately led the couple to hatch a chilling plan to eliminate the girl.

According to the preliminary investigation, on Saturday night, Rekha allegedly threw her six-year-old daughter into a plastic water tank, resulting in the child’s death.

The horrifying crime came to light after suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death prompted a police inquiry. Authorities subsequently registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident, including the alleged involvement of the woman’s partner.

The case has sparked outrage across the region, with many expressing grief and disbelief over the brutal killing of a young child allegedly at the hands of her own mother. Police said further investigation is underway and more information is expected to come to light after the questioning process and the post-mortem examination are completed.

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