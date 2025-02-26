Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dog deployed as rescue efforts intensify amid solidified sludge Rescue teams in Telangana deployed a sniffer dog to locate eight trapped workers inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel. As sludge solidified, officials intensified efforts with thermal imaging and excavation plans.

Rescuers working to save eight individuals trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana are now planning to use sniffer dogs to locate them, as the accumulated sludge inside the tunnel has begun solidifying, District Collector B. Santhosh said on Wednesday.

The tunnel collapsed on February 22, trapping workers inside. Despite continuous rescue efforts, officials have yet to establish contact with those inside.

NGRI's input crucial for next steps

Santhosh added that the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to provide insights into the stabilization of soil and other structural concerns. Based on their findings, authorities will draft an updated rescue action plan.

Teams reach accident spot using thermal fishing boat

The rescue teams managed to reach the accident site inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat.

"Initially, there was a 40-meter hurdle due to the presence of sludge, but most of it has now solidified. This allowed the team to reach the accident site," Santhosh stated.

Sniffer dog to assist in locating trapped workers

With the trapped individuals still unresponsive, authorities have decided to bring in a sniffer dog to help pinpoint their location.

"We have a sniffer dog, and we will use it to try and locate the trapped workers," Santhosh told PTI.

Efforts underway to restore conveyor belt for excavation

The district collector also mentioned that efforts are being made to restore the conveyor belt system inside the tunnel, which is crucial for further excavation. However, additional space needs to be created near the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) before proceeding with further digging.

No response from trapped workers

According to Santhosh, the rescue team that reached the accident site last night attempted to communicate with the trapped workers, but no response was received.

Ministers hold emergency discussions

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are currently coordinating with rescue officials to finalize the next course of action.

Trapped for five days, rescue efforts intensify

The trapped workers remain inside the collapsed tunnel for the fifth consecutive day as efforts continue to bring them out safely. Authorities remain hopeful but acknowledge the growing challenges as time passes.