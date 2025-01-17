Telangana: Police form teams to arrest men who shot and injured travel firm manager in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Telangana Police form teams to arrest two assailants

Telangana police have formed teams to arrest two armed assailants who shot and injured a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. According to the officials, these suspects are also believed to be responsible for the killing of two security guards in Bidar district, Karnataka. The preliminary investigation suggests they are from Bihar.

Telangana firing incident

On Thursday two armed assailants shot and injured a travel firm manager. The firing incident occurred in Afzalgunj area on Thursday evening when two individuals booked bus tickets from Hyderabad to Raipur at a travel agency.

They were being accommodated in a shuttle mini-bus to board the main bus to Raipur. One of them fired at the travel firm manager after he insisted on checking their bags. As per the CCTV footage, both suspects fled in an auto-rickshaw with the bags and were last seen in the Tank Bund area. The injured manager was rushed to a hospital.

Incidentally, two police constables of Karnataka were in the same mini-bus and also on their way to Raipur. But they apparently did not know about these two passengers

Accused suspected to be from Bihar

The police on Friday stated that the two accused are suspected to be from Bihar. Multiple police teams across Telangana, including ten teams from the Hyderabad Police, are actively searching for the suspects at various locations, a senior Hyderabad Police official said.

An alert has been issued in Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh Police have also been informed and the photographs of both accused are also being circulated.

On January 16, two robbers killed two security guards and stole Rs 93 lakh meant for refilling an SBI ATM in Bidar. The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the killers have been identified.

Manager's condition is stable

As per the police, the manager suffered minor injury and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stable. According to a relative of the owner of the travel agency, two people came to book bus tickets at his brother's Travels office located in the Afzalgunj area here at 3 pm today to go to Raipur.

(With PTI inputs)