Telangana: 'Mughal descendant', Yakub Tucy, writes to UN seeking protection of Aurangzeb's Tomb

Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who identifies himself as a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has approached the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, requesting intervention to ensure the protection of Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

This appeal comes nearly a month after violence broke out in Nagpur during a rally demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, located in Kuldabad, within the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

'Misrepresentation of historical factions'

In the letter, Tucy claimed public's sentiments are 'manipulated' by misinterpreting 'historical factions'. "As per the provisions of the said Act, no unauthorised construction, alteration, destruction, or excavation can be undertaken at or near the protected monument, and any such activity would be deemed illegal and punishable under law," the letter to the UN Secretary-General read.

He further said that security personnel must be deployed to protect it.

"Due to the misrepresentation of historical factions through films, media outlets, and social platforms has enabled the manipulation of public sentiment, resulting in unwarranted protests, hate campaigns and symbolic acts of aggression such as burning of effigies," he said in the letter.

He also underlined that international law imposes an obligation to "safeguard and conserve cultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations."

The letter cited India's signing of the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage,1972, and added, "Any act of destruction, neglect, or unlawful alteration of such monuments would amount to a violation of international obligations." He also urged the UN Secretary-General's office to take cognisance of the matter and direct the Central Government and ASI to ensure the grave of Aurangzeb be afforded "full legal protection, security and preservation in accordance with national and international laws."

Prince Yakub, who also asserts that he is the Mutawalli (caretaker) of the Waqf property housing the Mughal emperor's tomb, states that the site of Aurangzeb's Tomb has been officially recognised as a 'Monument of National Importance' and is safeguarded under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

