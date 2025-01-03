Telangana: Journey of 39 transgenders who are inducted as traffic assistants in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : X Transgenders inducted as traffic assistants

'It is wonderful that we are now managing traffic at places where we used to beg', said Nisha, a transgender who is now inducted as a traffic assistant in Hyderabad. Telangana government's initiative of deploying transgenders as traffic assistants is with an aim to eliminate the discriminatory behaviour against them in the society. Check the story of 39 transgenders who are now managing traffic.

Transgenders who are now traffic assistants

39 transgenders in Hyderabad have been inducted as traffic assistants to help the city police. Nisha, who works at Patny Centre here, thanked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the opportunity given to the transgender community.

"My parents did not accept me. But, they accepted me now. My friends used to avoid me. But, now they message me and keep in touch. After I got the job, my relations and others are appreciating.

It is a wonder. I cannot describe in words," Nisha said.

Sana, another traffic assistant, said it is a matter of pride for them that they get respect from citizens, while people earlier used to hesitate to even speak to them.

ACP (traffic) praises the work

P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told PTI that the transgender traffic assistants are doing good and that there are no complaints or there is anything abnormal since they have been inducted about 10 days ago.

It will take some time for them to get professional acumen. They want to get integrated with society and do well, he said.

Telangana government's program

The Telangana government in September announced India’s first-ever transgender-specific government recruitment and social welfare program, under which transgender persons will be trained and recruited for traffic management.

According to the initiative, announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, once transgender individuals are identified and recruited, they will undergo specialised training to assist the Hyderabad traffic police.

On December 6, 2024, CM Reddy handed over 'enrolment papers' to the transgender persons who were selected, they were formally inducted as traffic assistants on December 22.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, about 100 transgenders had applied for the posts and 44 of them were shortlisted after a selection process, including physical tests, while 39 successfully completed training.

(With inputs from PTI)