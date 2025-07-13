Telangana Jagruthi workers storm MLC Mallanna’s office, gunman fires in air to disperse mob Violence broke out at Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna’s office in Medipally, Telangana, after a group of Telangana Jagruthi workers allegedly stormed the premises in protest against his remarks on BRS MLC K Kavitha. Mallanna was present during the incident.

Hyderabad:

Tensions flared in Medipally on Sunday after a group of Telangana Jagruthi workers allegedly stormed the office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, prompting his gunman to fire into the air to disperse the mob. According to police, the attackers were reportedly enraged by Mallanna’s recent remarks against BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha. The protest turned violent as the group vandalised furniture and allegedly assaulted staff members inside the premises.

The situation escalated quickly, forcing Mallanna’s personal security officer to fire warning shots in the air. Visuals aired on television showed the gunman discharging his weapon while several protesters attacked office staff. Mallanna was present in the office at the time of the incident. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. An investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mallanna staged a counter-protest demanding the arrest of the attackers. Police maintained a presence in the area to prevent further escalation.

What sparked the tensions?

The incident followed Mallanna’s comments mocking Kavitha’s celebration of the state government’s ordinance reserving 42% seats for backward classes in local body elections. “After the ordinance announced by Revanth Reddy for BC quota, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is celebrating with colours. What is her connection to the issue? Is she a backward-class person?” he asked, making further controversial insinuations. In response, Kavitha approached the Legislative Council chairperson to file a formal complaint against Mallanna.

While Mallanna had joined the Congress earlier, he was suspended in March for alleged anti-party activities.

