Telangana government allows shops to operate 24/7 during Ramzan from March 2-31

Telangana government has allowed the shops to operate round-the-clock during the month of Ramzan. As per the official orders issued by the Labour department, all shops and establishment are allowed to operate 24/7 during March 3 to 31 (both days inclusive). The decision has been taken to provide convenience to the public during this month.

"In exercise of the powers conferred vide G.O.Ms.No 36, Labour Employment Training and Factories Department, dated 30.03.2009. I, the Commissioner of Labour Telangana Hyderabad, hereby exempt all the Shops and Establishments situated in Telangana State from the Provisions of Sec.7(1), 12(1), 31(1) of Telangana Shops and Establishment Act. 1988 from 02.03.2025 l0 31.03.2025 (both days inclusive), to enable them to open 24/7 hours basis during the holy month of RAMZAN," the official notice reads.

Exemption is subject to the following conditions:

That over time wages shall be paid in accordance with the provisions of Sec.37 of the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act, 1988 (wages at twice the ordinary rate of wages beyond 8 hours a day or 48 hours a week) Compensatory Holiday shall be given to the employees who work on holidays. That the spread over periad of work shall not exceed 13 hours of work an any day including Sunday Women employees are allowed to work in night shift subjected to the terms and conditions mentioned

T'gana govt allows Muslim staff to leave one hour early during Ramzan

The Telangana government has issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, a move slammed by the opposition BJP, which wondered why such measures are not extended during Hindu festivals.

According to the circular, all the Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourced staff, employees of Boards, Corporations and public sector, are permitted to leave offices at 4 PM, ahead by an hour during Ramzan, from March 2 to March 31, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service.