Telangana Election: BJP releases list of 35 candidates, fields Lankala Deepak Reddy against Azharuddin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a second list of 35 candidates. The BJP has fielded Sama Ranga Reddy from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Panja Vijay Kumar from Medak, Poosa Reddy from Musheerabad, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar and Challa Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar.

Shah and Nadda have held extensive meetings with party leaders from the state to finalise the list of probables before the CEC picks the final choices. The BJP has been making vigorous efforts to return to power in the BRS-ruled Telangana where the Congress is eying a comeback.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, have addressed BJP campaign rallies in different parts of the state recently.