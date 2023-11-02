Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Telangana
  4. Telangana Election: BJP releases list of 35 candidates, fields Lankala Deepak Reddy against Azharuddin

Telangana Election: BJP releases list of 35 candidates, fields Lankala Deepak Reddy against Azharuddin

Telangana elections: For the November 30 elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly, it has so far declared candidates for 88 seats.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Hyderabad Updated on: November 02, 2023 14:38 IST
JP Nadda
Image Source : PTI JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a second list of 35 candidates. The BJP has fielded Sama Ranga Reddy from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Panja Vijay Kumar from Medak, Poosa Reddy from Musheerabad, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar and Challa Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar.

Shah and Nadda have held extensive meetings with party leaders from the state to finalise the list of probables before the CEC picks the final choices. The BJP has been making vigorous efforts to return to power in the BRS-ruled Telangana where the Congress is eying a comeback.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, have addressed BJP campaign rallies in different parts of the state recently.

 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Telangana News

Latest News