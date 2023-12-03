Telangana Election Results 2023: Which candidates are leading in early trends?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress leader Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Etala Rajender.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana is underway, with a fiery contest expected between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), Etela Rajender (BJP), KT Rama Rao (BRS) and Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) among others are key candidates in the Assembly race.

To form the state government, a party or coalition must obtain a majority of votes in the Legislative Assembly. The total number of seats in a state's Legislative Assembly determines the majority vote in each state Assembly. In every state, the majority mark consists of half of the total Assembly seats plus an additional seat. There are 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly and the majority mark is 60.

Which candidates are leading in the Assembly elections?

According to early trends, Revanth Reddy is leading in the Kamareddy and Kodangal constituencies, and KT Rama Rao is leading in the Sircilla constituency. BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar is leading in Karimnagar and BRS' Sabitha Indra Reddy in Maheshwaram.

Congress' Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is leading from Munugode, BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri is leading in Koratla and AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading in Chandrayangutta. Additionally, Congress' Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is leading in Palair and BJP's T Raja Singh is leading in Goshamahal

In surprising developments, incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trailing to Reddy in Kamareddy, while former Telangana Cabinet Minister Eatala Rajender from the BJP is trailing in Gajwel.

What happened in the 2018 and 2014 Assembly Elections in Telangana?

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao formed the government after getting 88 seats in the Assembly. The Congress was reduced to just 19 seats. Rao became the Chief Minister for the second straight time after ruling the state from 2014 to 2018. In the 2014 Telangana Election, the TRS won a majority with 63 seats while the Congress managed to get just 21 seats.