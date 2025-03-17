Telangana CM announces 42 per cent reservation for OBCs, recognizes their census population at 56.36 per cent Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that the OBC census population in the state at 56.36 per cent based on methodical and rigorous scientific efforts.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday in a historic move, announced 42 per cent reservations for OBCs in education, employment, and political representation, fulfilling a long-standing demand from subaltern groups. Reddy declared that the OBC population in the state is 56.36 per cent based on rigorous scientific efforts.

"Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in India. It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers & sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an official census - has finally found deliverance. Today, as the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in Telangana is 56.36 percent," CM Reddy said.

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 percent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment & political representation.Be on the right side of history & let each one of us become a champion of this historic move," he added.