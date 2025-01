Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

Four people were killed and as many injured in an accident on the Warangal-Mamnoor road after a lorry carrying iron bars lost control during an overtaking attempt, causing the bars to fall onto two autorickshaws, Telangana police said.

According to a police official, a case has been registered, and a probe has been launched. The official said, "Four people died, and another four are injured. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

(More details awaited)