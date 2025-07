Telangana: 15 hospitalised after consuming suspected adulterated toddy in Hyderabad Telangana: One of the affected individuals remains in critical condition, while the others continue to receive medical care. Authorities have initiated a probe to determine the cause of the incident.

Hyderabad:

At least 15 people were admitted to Hyderabad’s Ramdev Hospital after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy at a shop in Kukatpally, according to an excise department official.

One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition, while the rest are undergoing treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited in this regard.