Mancherial Municipal Corporation Poll Results 2026: Full list of winning candidates from Congress, BRS and BJP

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress continued its strong performance in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation following its victory in the 2023 assembly elections in the state. The Mancherial Municipal Corporation has 60 divisions and the polling was conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) there on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of around 73 per cent. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was looking to make a comeback in the state after losing power in 2023, but has failed to impress in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation elections.

Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but its performance has not been impressive in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation polls.

Here's the full list of winners of the Mancherial Municipal Corporation:

Division Winning candidate Party name 1 Sripathi Kavitha Congress 2 P Yogesha Congress 3 P Prakuthi Congress 4 G Srinivas BRS 5 Others Others 6 V Ketha BJP 7 V Ravinder Congress 8 9 S Sowmya Congress 10 Rachakonda Gopanna Congress 11 S Harikrishna Congress 12 Ksthuri Nagaraju BJP 13 V Sammaiah BRS 14 T Naresh Congress 15 C Srinivas Congress 16 Biyyala Thriveni Congress 17 L Rajaiah Congress 18 R Kamala Congress 19 KV Laxmi Congress 20 21 Jogula sadhananadam Congress 22 K Roja Congress 23 Karru Shanker BRS 24 B Swarupa Congress 25 T Rajitha Congress 26 27 K Rajeshwari Congress 28 Amuth Raj kumar BRS 29 B Sudakar Congress 30 K Srinivas Congress 31 TS Reddy Congress 32 D Madhukar Congress 33 EK Swamy Congress 34 A Sagar Others 35 M Srilatha Congress 36 A Rani Congress 37 Mohammed Khaleed Congress 38 PV Rani Congress 39 P Sunitha Congress 40 AS Kala Congress 41 S Srilaxmi Congress 42 43 S Jyothi Congress 44 K Kishan Congress 45 D Sunitha BRS 46 P Rajitha Congress 47 V Krishna BRS 48 VL Durga Congress 49 A Sattar BRS 50 P Swarupa BRS 51 N Swapna Congress 52 S Sravanthi Congress 53 N Begum Congress 54 S Ramya Congress 55 G Sathamma Congress 56 N Shanker Congress 57 GM Gou BJP 58 B Anitha BJP 59 M Sathyanarayana Congress 60 A Sulthana Congress

The polling for 414 wards spread across seven municipal corporation elections was held on Wednesday (February 11). According to the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), nearly 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams were deployed at all 123 counting centres across the state. In addition to this, prohibitory orders were also put in place around the counting centres.