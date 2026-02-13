Mancherial Municipal Corporation Poll Results 2026: Full list of winning candidates from Congress, BRS and BJP

The ruling Congress continued its strong performance in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation following its victory in the 2023 assembly elections in the state. The Mancherial Municipal Corporation has 60 divisions and the polling was conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) there on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of around 73 per cent. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was looking to make a comeback in the state after losing power in 2023, but has failed to impress in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation elections.
Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but its performance has not been impressive in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation polls.
Here's the full list of winners of the Mancherial Municipal Corporation:
|Division
|Winning candidate
|Party name
|1
|Sripathi Kavitha
|Congress
|2
|P Yogesha
|Congress
|3
|P Prakuthi
|Congress
|4
|G Srinivas
|BRS
|5
|Others
|Others
|6
|V Ketha
|BJP
|7
|V Ravinder
|Congress
|8
|9
|S Sowmya
|Congress
|10
|Rachakonda Gopanna
|Congress
|11
|S Harikrishna
|Congress
|12
|Ksthuri Nagaraju
|BJP
|13
|V Sammaiah
|BRS
|14
|T Naresh
|Congress
|15
|C Srinivas
|Congress
|16
|Biyyala Thriveni
|Congress
|17
|L Rajaiah
|Congress
|18
|R Kamala
|Congress
|19
|KV Laxmi
|Congress
|20
|21
|Jogula sadhananadam
|Congress
|22
|K Roja
|Congress
|23
|Karru Shanker
|BRS
|24
|B Swarupa
|Congress
|25
|T Rajitha
|Congress
|26
|27
|K Rajeshwari
|Congress
|28
|Amuth Raj kumar
|BRS
|29
|B Sudakar
|Congress
|30
|K Srinivas
|Congress
|31
|TS Reddy
|Congress
|32
|D Madhukar
|Congress
|33
|EK Swamy
|Congress
|34
|A Sagar
|Others
|35
|M Srilatha
|Congress
|36
|A Rani
|Congress
|37
|Mohammed Khaleed
|Congress
|38
|PV Rani
|Congress
|39
|P Sunitha
|Congress
|40
|AS Kala
|Congress
|41
|S Srilaxmi
|Congress
|42
|43
|S Jyothi
|Congress
|44
|K Kishan
|Congress
|45
|D Sunitha
|BRS
|46
|P Rajitha
|Congress
|47
|V Krishna
|BRS
|48
|VL Durga
|Congress
|49
|A Sattar
|BRS
|50
|P Swarupa
|BRS
|51
|N Swapna
|Congress
|52
|S Sravanthi
|Congress
|53
|N Begum
|Congress
|54
|S Ramya
|Congress
|55
|G Sathamma
|Congress
|56
|N Shanker
|Congress
|57
|GM Gou
|BJP
|58
|B Anitha
|BJP
|59
|M Sathyanarayana
|Congress
|60
|A Sulthana
|Congress
The polling for 414 wards spread across seven municipal corporation elections was held on Wednesday (February 11). According to the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), nearly 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams were deployed at all 123 counting centres across the state. In addition to this, prohibitory orders were also put in place around the counting centres.