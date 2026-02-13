Advertisement
Mancherial Municipal Corporation Poll Results 2026: Full list of winning candidates from Congress, BRS and BJP

Mancherial Municipal Corporation Poll Results 2026: After winning the 2023 assembly polls, the Congress continued its impressive show in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation and has emerged as the single largest party.

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress continued its strong performance in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation following its victory in the 2023 assembly elections in the state. The Mancherial Municipal Corporation has 60 divisions and the polling was conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) there on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of around 73 per cent. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was looking to make a comeback in the state after losing power in 2023, but has failed to impress in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation elections. 

Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but its performance has not been impressive in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation polls. 

Here's the full list of winners of the Mancherial Municipal Corporation:

Division Winning candidate Party name
1 Sripathi Kavitha Congress
2 P Yogesha  Congress
3 P Prakuthi Congress
4 G Srinivas BRS
5 Others Others
6 V Ketha BJP
7 V Ravinder Congress
8    
9 S Sowmya Congress
10 Rachakonda Gopanna Congress
11 S Harikrishna Congress
12 Ksthuri Nagaraju BJP
13 V Sammaiah BRS
14 T Naresh Congress
15 C Srinivas Congress
16 Biyyala Thriveni Congress
17 L Rajaiah Congress
18 R Kamala Congress
19 KV Laxmi Congress
20    
21 Jogula sadhananadam Congress
22 K Roja Congress
23 Karru Shanker BRS
24 B Swarupa Congress
25 T Rajitha Congress
26    
27 K Rajeshwari Congress
28 Amuth Raj kumar BRS
29 B Sudakar Congress
30 K Srinivas Congress
31 TS Reddy Congress
32 D Madhukar Congress
33 EK Swamy Congress
34 A Sagar Others
35 M Srilatha Congress
36 A Rani Congress
37 Mohammed Khaleed Congress
38 PV Rani Congress
39 P Sunitha Congress
40 AS Kala Congress
41 S Srilaxmi Congress
42    
43 S Jyothi Congress
44 K Kishan Congress
45 D Sunitha BRS
46 P Rajitha Congress
47 V Krishna BRS
48 VL Durga Congress
49 A Sattar BRS
50 P Swarupa BRS
51 N Swapna Congress
52 S Sravanthi Congress
53 N Begum Congress
54 S Ramya Congress
55 G Sathamma Congress
56 N Shanker Congress
57 GM Gou BJP
58 B Anitha BJP
59 M Sathyanarayana Congress
60 A Sulthana Congress

The polling for 414 wards spread across seven municipal corporation elections was held on Wednesday (February 11). According to the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), nearly 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams were deployed at all 123 counting centres across the state. In addition to this, prohibitory orders were also put in place around the counting centres. 

