KT Rama Rao placed under house arrest, heavy police force deployed at his residence: BRS

BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were on Tuesday placed under "house arrest" here by the police following the arrest of party MLA P Kaushik Reddy. Former ministers Rama Rao and Harish Rao were placed under "house arrest" at their residences here, the BRS claimed.

BRS legislator from the Huzurabad constituency Kaushik Reddy was on Monday arrested in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly abusing Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on January 12.