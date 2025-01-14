Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
  4. KT Rama Rao placed under house arrest, heavy police force deployed at his residence: BRS

KT Rama Rao placed under house arrest, heavy police force deployed at his residence: BRS

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday morning was placed under house arrest by the police, the party said.

Edited By: India TV News Desk Hyderabad Published : Jan 14, 2025 11:00 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 11:08 IST
KT Rama Rao
Image Source : X KT Rama Rao placed under house arrest

BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were on Tuesday placed under "house arrest" here by the police following the arrest of party MLA P Kaushik Reddy. Former ministers Rama Rao and Harish Rao were placed under "house arrest" at their residences here, the BRS claimed.

BRS legislator from the Huzurabad constituency Kaushik Reddy was on Monday arrested in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly abusing Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on January 12.

