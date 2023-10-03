'Not bitten by mad dog': KTR hits out at PM Modi's 'BRS wanted to join NDA' remark

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for saying that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) sought to join the NDA but was rejected. Hitting out at the Prime Minister's remarks, KTR claimed that the BJP has lost key allies and is only left with "CBI, ED and I-T." Speaking to reporters after PM Modi's rally in Nizamabad, the BRS leader said cases against leaders who joined the BJP are not being investigated.

'Have we been bitten by a mad dog...'

Speaking further, KTR asked if BRS leaders have been bitten "by a mad dog" that they will join the BJP-led NDA. "This PM is so inconsistent, he says that BRS funded Congress in Karnataka and that he has not allowed us in NDA. Have we been bitten by a mad dog that we will join NDA? Today many parties including Shiv Sena, JD(U), TDP, and Shiromani Akali Dal have left BJP...Who is with you? Who do you have except CBI, ED and I-T," the Telangana minister said.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister said he had cited the misdeeds of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and rejected his request to join the NDA, after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020.

PM Modi reveals a 'secret'

"For the first time, I am going to reveal a secret. I have come today to tell the 100 per cent truth. When Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls were held, the BJP won 40-45 seats (48). Nobody got a majority. KCR needed support. KCR came to Delhi to meet me. He told me that the country is progressing under your leadership. We also want to be part of the NDA. Make us part of the NDA. I said what next? Support us in the Hyderabad municipal corporation. I told KCR - your deeds are such that Modi cannot join with you," the PM said.

KTR said that the choice of the BRS leader will be made by the party MLAs and BRS does not need a “no objection certificate” from the Prime Minister. The BRS leader threw up a challenge and said BJP lost its deposit in 105 assembly seats in the 2018 election and “the number will go up to 110 in this election”. He also said that “tourists can come” but BRS led by KCR will get a third term in office. "BJP will also not win any Lok Sabha seat from the state,” KTR added.

Telangana Assembly elections

The ruling BRS is hoping to make a comeback for the third consecutive term, with the state elections in Telangana likely to be announced shortly. Meanwhile, during his second visit to Telangana in the last three days, PM Modi has raised the pitch against BRS on multiple fronts including corruption and dynastic politics. It should be mentioned here that the ruling BRS enjoys a massive majority with over 100 representatives in a 119-member state Assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP, Congress and Assadudin Owaisi-led AIMIM separately have single-digit representation in the House.

