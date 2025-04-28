KCR alleges tribal, youth killings in anti-Maoist drive, urges Centre to halt 'Operation Kagar' Addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s Hanumakonda district to celebrate the silver jubilee of BRS, KCR said he was in favour with holding talks with the Maoists.

Hyderabad:

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, alleging that tribals and youth are being killed in the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, appealed to the Centre to halt ‘Operation Kagar’. Addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s Hanumakonda district to celebrate the silver jubilee of BRS, he said he was in favour with holding talks with the Maoists.

"Today, the Central government, in the name of Operation Kagar, is killing youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. It is not fair," he said.

"I am requesting the Central government. It is not democracy that you go on killing people. Operation Kagar should be stopped immediately. Give naxalites democratic space and hold talks," he added.

Activists appeal to Telangana CM to persuade Centre

The Maoists, in a purported press note released recently, claimed that the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government have jointly initiated an operation named 'Kagar' against them, which they refer to as a "revolutionary movement."

The demand by Rao surfaced on the same day a group of intellectuals and activists appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to persuade the Centre to announce a ceasefire and engage in peace talks with the CPI (Maoists).

This group, which included retired professor Haragopal, former judge Justice Chandra Kumar, and others, submitted a memorandum to Reddy urging for intervention.

The developments come amid intensified anti-Maoist operations by security forces across Chhattisgarh and other states. A large-scale operation, involving around 10,000 personnel along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, is ongoing. The Maoists have reportedly issued statements for five consecutive days, calling for an end to the operations and urging for "peace talks."

Meanwhile, KCR, who has largely remained out of the public eye following his party's defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, criticised the Congress government, accusing it of failing on multiple fronts, including the supply of drinking water, electricity, and addressing farmers' issues.

(With PTI inputs)