Hyderabad man held for duping, blackmailing over 20 minor girls with obscene videos

New Delhi:

Hyderabad Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of cheating and blackmailing more than 20 minor girls by trapping them in fake romantic relationships. The accused, identified as Koduri Chandrasekhar Azad, also known as “Arjun,” allegedly used social media and other methods to befriend girls from wealthy families before exploiting them.

Police said the accused carefully targeted victims by gathering information through local contacts such as security guards and gardeners working in upscale homes. He would then approach the girls online, presenting himself as rich and influential by sharing photos with luxury cars and high-end locations. Once trust was built, he would lure them into relationships.

Blackmail through photos and videos

After gaining their confidence, Azad secretly recorded private photos and videos of the victims. He later used this material to blackmail them and demand money. Out of fear, several victims allegedly stole cash and gold from their own homes to meet his demands.

Police suspect that in the last two years, more than 20 girls across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may have fallen victim to this scheme. The case came to light after a complaint by the mother of a 15-year-old girl from Jubilee Hills. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

Investigators said Azad first contacted the girl through Instagram and even visited her residence at night.

Money extorted from victim’s family

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly threatened and forced to take ₹29 lakh from her home. Out of this, Rs 13 lakh was given to the accused. Another person, identified as Saraswati, wife of a driver employed at the house, is also accused of extorting money by threatening to expose the relationship

Police investigation revealed similar cases, including one in the Narsingi area, where another young woman was allegedly lured, exploited, and blackmailed. Officials said the accused took victims to hotels and other locations, later using photos and videos from these meetings to extort money and valuables.

Police have sent the accused to judicial custody and are continuing the investigation to identify more victims and possible accomplices.