Two BJP MLAs detained amid students' protest over bulldozers at Hyderabad University Hyderabad Central University has refuted claims regarding a land demarcation survey on its campus in July 2024. In an official statement, the university clarified that it had neither agreed to nor been informed about any such survey for demarcating 400 acres of land.

Hyderabad University land row: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have been detained amid ongoing protests by students at the Hyderabad Central University, demanding the removal of police personnel and bulldozers from the campus. The detained legislators have been identified as Payal Shankar and Maheshwar Reddy. The protest escalated when students rushed to the location after spotting bulldozers.

As per details, some climbed onto the machines, chanted slogans against the police, and demanded that they "leave." During the demonstration, the police detained a total of 53 students. A police officer confirmed that the students were taken into custody as a precautionary measure and were later released. The officer also noted that the protesting students had obstructed government officials and also attacked the police personnel.

What's the whole matter?

A major political controversy has erupted in Telangana over 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli village, located in the IT corridor of Hyderabad. The land, which lies adjacent to the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) campus, has become the center of a heated dispute after the Telangana government proposed to clear the area to build an IT park. The move has sparked widespread protests among students, who are strongly opposing the government's plans.

The protesting students argue that the land is home to over 455 species of flora and fauna, raising concerns about the environmental impact of such a project. However, the Telangana government has firmly stated that the land is not classified as forest land and has assured that no significant ecological harm will occur. Despite the government's reassurances, the protests have intensified on campus.

Hyderabad University issues statement

However, the Hyderabad University's Registrar issued a statement asserting that the boundary of the disputed land in question was finalised, contradicting the government's claim. In a detailed note on the land issue, the government alleged that students are being misled by some political leaders and realty groups. The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing environmental conservation concerns.

