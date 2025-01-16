Ticket manager of tour and travel company shot at, injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mossam, brother of the injured

A ticket manager of a tour and travel company was shot at by miscreants in Hyderabad. According to the brother of the injured two passengers fired at his brother when started to search a suspicious bag.

Mossam, the brother of the tour and travel company's owner, said, "This is my brother's office, there is a ticket manager here Jahangir. Two passengers came here to ticket book to Raipur...they were sitting here because their bus was at 7 pm...when they were sitting on the bus, suspicious bags were being checked...that time they fired at him..."

Hyderabad, Telangana: East Zone DCP B Bala Swamy said, " Today around 7:15 a firing incident happened in the area under Afzalgung PS. Some unknown person came to the travels and booked the tickets but while boarding the bus, the ticket manager spoke to them as he felt something suspicious. After that, they fired at the manager and fled with two bags...it seems like that they are the same persons who committed a robbery towards Karnataka..."