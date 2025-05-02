Telangana: Three children drown while swimming in pond during summer vacation Three children, including two siblings, drowned while swimming in a pond in Peddakothapally village, Telangana, during their summer vacation.

A tragic incident unfolded in Peddakothapally village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Thursday evening when three children drowned while swimming in a local pond. The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old A Ganesh Reddy, his 10-year-old sister A Rakshitha, and seven-year-old B Shravan Kumar.

According to police reports, the children had been playing near the pond with three other friends when they decided to swim. While three of them managed to safely exit the water, Ganesh, Rakshitha, and Shravan were caught in a deep pit within the pond. Despite desperate attempts by the other children to get help, the three victims drowned before rescuers arrived.

The local farmers and nearby shepherds helped retrieve the bodies, which were later taken to the Nagarkurnool government hospital for post-mortem. The bodies were handed over to the families on Friday.

Ganesh and Rakshitha, residents of Hyderabad, had come to Peddakothapally for their summer vacation, while Shravan Kumar was a local resident and a student at the village primary school. Ganesh and Rakshitha were both students at Saraswathi Shishu Mandir in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This tragedy has left the families and the community in mourning, highlighting the dangers of swimming in unmonitored water bodies, particularly during the summer months.

