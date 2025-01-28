Telangana school holiday today: Schools closed in Hyderabad, other districts due to Shab-e-Meraj festival

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana school holiday today

Telangana school holiday today: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are closed on Tuesday due to Shab-e-Meraj festival. The school holiday has been announced by the state government on January 28 but it is classified as optional, meaning not all educational institutions will be closed on Tuesday.

While many schools are expected to remain shut for the festival, other institutes may choose to remain open.

The school holiday has been declared as Shab-e-Meraj is an important occasion for Muslims worldwide, marking the Prophet Muhammad's miraculous night journey from Makkah to Jerusalem and his subsequent ascension to heaven. During this time, the Prophet received divine guidance from Allah and interacted with various other prophets.

The students must note that in January, Telangana has declared a total of six holidays, which includes four general holidays and two that are optional.

Schools closed in Jammu and Kashmir

A school holiday has also been declared in Jammu and Kashmir due to Shab-e-Meraj festival from Monday (January 27) to Tuesday (January 28). The school closure order has been issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir and the decision comes in response to a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

"In partial modification of Government Order No. 2193 JK(GAD) of 2024 dated: 29.12.2024, the holiday for Shab-e-Meraj will now be observed on January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) instead of January 27, 2025 (Monday), in Jammu and Kashmir," an official order stated.