Telangana government announces reduced work hours for Muslim employees for Ramzan

Owing to the month of Ramzan, the Telangana government has allowed all Muslim employees to leave their offices an hour early. As per the orders issued by the General Administration department, Telangana, employees can leave office at 4 pm from March 2 to 31, 2025 (both days inclusive). The orders are applicable to Muslim teachers, contract, outsourcing, board, and Public Sector employees.

Officials ordered signed by Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary to government reads, "government hereby permits all the Government Muslim Employees/ Teachers / Contract/Out-sourcing /Boards /Corporations &, Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices / Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from 02.03.2025 to 31.03.2025 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period."

However, the employees will have to stay back in case of exigencies, states the notice.

Telangana government offices remain closed on all Sundays and second Saturdays in all the months.

The holiday notice issued by the Telangana General administration department mentioned that in case of any changes in the dates of Idu'l Fitar, Idu'l Azha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad as per the moon sight or any other holiday declared now, will be announced through electronic/print media.