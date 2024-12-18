Telangana: Class 10 student paralysed after multiple rat bites, anti-rabies vaccine overdose

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Class 10 student paralysed after multiple rat bites in Telangana.

In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student residing in the BC Welfare Hostel at Danavaigudem, Khammam town in Telangana suffered paralysis in one leg and one arm. The incident came to the limelight on Wednesday when the condition of the student resulted from an overdose of an anti-rabies vaccine administered after rats bit the student.

The incident now raised concerns about the hostel's living conditions and medical negligence. After the incident was reported, the Opposition parties strongly criticised the administration for failing to ensure the safety and well-being of students in government-run residential facilities.

Identified as Samudra Laxmi Bhavani Keerthi, the student at the Government Backward Class Girls Residential High School in Raghunadapalem mandal was earlier treated with anti-rabies vaccine after multiple rodent bites. She was bitten again on Sunday night, prompting the hostel staff to inform her mother. Then immedetaely, she was admitted to a private hospital for advanced medical care after her condition deteriorated.

However, the hospital said her health is now reported to be stable but the incident has sparked outrage, with critics pointing to severe lapses in maintaining hostel hygiene and student safety.

This particular incident has brought the attention to the urgent need for improved living conditions and stricter oversight of welfare hostels in Telangana.