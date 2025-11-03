20 dead, several injured as truck collides with passenger bus in Telangana; PM Modi announces ex-gratia 20 people died and many were injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Chevella. A gravel-laden lorry rammed into an RTC bus traveling from Tandur to Hyderabad early on Monday.

At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus collided head-on with a tipper lorry carrying gravel near Mirzaguda village in Chevella, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, early Monday morning. According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am when the bus, which had started its journey from Tandur to Hyderabad, was hit by a gravel-loaded tipper lorry coming from the opposite direction.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," ANI quoted Chevella Police as saying.

Transport minister expresses shock

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident.

In an official statement, the minister said he had spoken to TGSRTC Managing Director Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector, directing them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. He also instructed TGSRTC officials to reach the accident site immediately and oversee rescue and relief operations.

15 dead as tempo traveller crashes into trailer in Rajasthan

This comes a day after, at least 15 people lost their lives and several others were critically injured when a tempo traveller vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary trailer in the Matoda area of Phalodi district in Rajasthan. The pilgrims, believed to be members of the Mali community from Sursagar in Jodhpur, were returning after visiting the Kolayat Temple in Bikaner.

According to police, the accident took place when the tempo traveller, heading back to Jodhpur, crashed into a parked trailer on the roadside near Matoda village. The impact was massive, reducing the front portion of the vehicle to mangled metal and trapping several passengers inside. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed in low visibility conditions when the driver failed to notice the stationary trailer. Local residents and other motorists rushed to the scene and helped pull out victims before emergency services arrived.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed profound sorrow over the tragic road accident in Phalodi that claimed several lives. He spoke to the district collector, superintendent of police, and other senior officials over the phone, directing them to ensure that the injured are rushed to hospitals through a green corridor for immediate treatment. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to provide the best possible medical care to all those injured in the incident.

President Murmu offers condolences in Phalodi road accident

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi."The news of the deaths of many people in the road accident that occurred in Phalodi, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," President Murmu posted on X. At least 15 people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the accident that occurred in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, he said his thoughts are with the affected people during this difficult time and wished a swift recovery for those injured. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the mishap.