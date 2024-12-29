Sandhya Theatre stampede case: 'Law will take its own course', says Telangana DGP

Follow us on Image Source : TELANGANA DGP (X) Telangana DGP Jitender.

Sandhya Theatre stampede case: Telangana DGP Jitender today (December 29) said that the law would take its own course in the case related to the death of a woman in a stampede in Hyderabad during the premiere show of the blockbuster film 'Pushpa-2'. Allu Arjun, actor in the movie, is an accused in this case.

Reacting to a query during a year-end press conference, the top cop, however, refused to elaborate much, saying the matter is sub judice. "The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into this. It is sub judice also. Moreover, law will take its own course. This is what I have to say. Nothing more," Jitender said.

Woman dies in stampede case

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' movie.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The regular bail petition filed by the actor, who was named as accused no 11, has been posted by a local court to December 30.

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa-2', appeared through a video conference before a local court on Friday (December 27).

The regular bail petition filed by the actor, who was named as accused number 11 in the case, came up for hearing on Friday, and the police sought time on the matter after which the court posted it to December 30.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody. Shortly after Allu Arjun was shifted to jail, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks and he was released from the jail on December 14.

Since Nampally court's 14-day remand was ending on Friday, Allu Arjun appeared in the court through video conference citing security reasons and to avoid any inconvenience to the public coming to the court.

