Mancherial Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Bellampally and other municipalities

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress and the BRS are locked in a neck-and-neck fight in the Mancherial district of Telangana. Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, and Luxettipet are the four municipalities in the district. Bellampally municipality has a total of 34 wards, Chennur has 18 wards, Kyathanpally has 22 wards, and Luxettipet has 15 wards.

Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.

The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.

Full list of party-wise winners of Mancherial's Bellampally municipality

Ward No. Winners of Bellampally Municipality Party Ward 1 Ward 2 Ward 3 Ward 4 Ward 5 Gogarla Swapna BRS Ward 6 Ward 7 Ward 8 Ward 9 Ward 10 Ward 11 Ward 12 Ward 13 Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Ward 17 Ward 18 Ward 19 Ward 20 Ward 21 Ward 22 Ward 23 Ward 24 Ward 25 Ward 26 Ward 27 Ward 28 Ward 29 Ward 30 Ward 31 Ward 32 Ward 33 Ward 34

Full list of party-wise winners of Mancherial's Chennur municipality