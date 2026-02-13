Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Mancherial Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Bellampally and other municipalities

Mancherial Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Bellampally and other municipalities

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Congress and BRS are locked in a close contest in Mancherial district’s Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, and Luxettipet municipalities. Counting is underway at 123 centres after 73% voter turnout on February 11.

Mancherial Municipal Election Results 2026 Full List Of Winners
Mancherial Municipal Election Results 2026 Full List Of Winners Image Source : PTI/File
Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress and the BRS are locked in a neck-and-neck fight in the Mancherial district of Telangana. Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, and Luxettipet are the four municipalities in the district. Bellampally municipality has a total of 34 wards, Chennur has 18 wards, Kyathanpally has 22 wards, and Luxettipet has 15 wards.

Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.

The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.

Full list of party-wise winners of Mancherial's Bellampally municipality 

 

Ward No. Winners of Bellampally Municipality Party
Ward 1    
Ward 2    
Ward 3    
Ward 4    
Ward 5 Gogarla Swapna BRS
Ward 6    
Ward 7    
Ward 8    
Ward 9    
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    
Ward 19    
Ward 20    
Ward 21    
Ward 22    
Ward 23    
Ward 24    
Ward 25    
Ward 26    
Ward 27    
Ward 28    
Ward 29    
Ward 30    
Ward 31    
Ward 32    
Ward 33    
Ward 34    

 

Full list of party-wise winners of Mancherial's Chennur municipality 

 

Ward No. Winners of Chennur Municipality Party
Ward 1 SRAVANTHI POGULA Independant
Ward 2 PEDDINTI PADMA INC
Ward 3 Ambanti shankar INC
Ward 4 Pendala sagar INC
Ward 5 CHENNURI SWAPNA INC
Ward 6 NAYAKAPU VINAY KUMAR INC
Ward 7 K PRABHAKAR BRS
Ward 8 SUNKARI SHIRISHA INC
Ward 9 SUDDAPELLI SUNITHA INC
Ward 10 GARREPELLY SHANTHA RANI BJP
Ward 11 MOHAMMAD IMRANODDIN BRS
Ward 12 NAZMA INC
Ward 13 MANTHRI LAXMAN INC
Ward 14 MEDA SRAVANTHI BRS
Ward 15 KOMMERA JAYA LAXMI INC
Ward 16 MUSTHYALA RAJESHWARI BRS
Ward 17 AZEEMUDDIN MOHAMMED INC
Ward 18 Yetam Shiva Krishna BJP
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Telangana Telangana Municipal Corporation Telangana Municipalities Elections Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\