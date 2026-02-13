Kothagudem Municipal Corporation Results 2026: Check complete list of winners

Hyderabad:

Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, one of the seven civic corporations that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026, is witnessing vote counting amid keen political interest. The urban local body comprises 60 wards and covers an area of about 85.22 square kilometres, serving an estimated population of over 2.07 lakh residents. Civic infrastructure, urban services and local development issues remained central themes during the election campaign.

Voter profile and demographic details

The municipal corporation has a total of 59,641 registered voters, including 28,591 men and 31,050 women, reflecting a slightly higher female electorate. Scheduled Caste communities constitute around 9.22 per cent of the population, while Scheduled Tribe communities account for approximately 2.83 per cent, making social representation an important aspect of local political dynamics.

The elections in Kothagudem were conducted as part of a wider electoral exercise across Telangana. Besides the seven municipal corporations together comprising 414 wards polling was also held in 116 municipalities covering 2,582 wards across the state. The large-scale civic elections are expected to shape local governance and political momentum ahead of future electoral contests.

The election process formally began with the issuance of the gazette notification on January 28, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations was completed by January 31, while candidates were allowed to withdraw nominations until February 3. Polling took place peacefully on February 11, and counting of votes commenced on February 13 amid tight security arrangements.

Looking back at the 2020 civic polls

In the previous municipal corporation elections held in 2020, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the single largest party, securing 25 seats. The Communist Party of India (CPI) won eight wards, while the Indian National Congress managed one seat. Two independent candidates were also elected as corporators, resulting in a diverse political representation within the civic body.