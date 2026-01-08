Hyderabad shocker: Nearly 1,000 litres of illegally collected animal blood seized in Kacheguda raid | Video Hyderabad shocker: Probe officers disclosed that the blood was being supplied to a firm in Haryana, but its precise purpose stays unclear. Authorities suspect involvement in clinical trials or illicit medical studies, potentially employing the animal blood as an inexpensive alternative for testing.

Hyderabad police and Drug Control authorities busted a clandestine illegal trade in animal blood, seizing nearly 1,000 litres of sheep and goat blood from a Kacheguda firm. The blood, allegedly extracted from live animals, was reportedly shipped to a Haryana company, with suspicions of use in clinical trials. The operation exposes a grim underbelly of animal exploitation and unregulated biomedical supply chains.

Joint raids uncover massive blood haul

In a coordinated crackdown, Hyderabad City Police and the Drug Control Administration raided CNK Import & Export in Kacheguda, confiscating around 1,000 litres of sheep and goat blood stored illicitly. The facility, operating under the radar, was allegedly sourcing blood directly from live animals- a cruel and illegal practice banned under animal welfare laws. Officials described the seizure as one of the largest in recent memory, with containers of preserved blood ready for dispatch.

Shady supply chain to Haryana firm

Investigators revealed that the blood was being funneled to a Haryana-based company, though the exact end-use remains murky. Suspicions point to clinical trials or unauthorised medical research, where animal blood might be used as a cheap substitute in experiments. No proper documentation, licenses, or hygiene standards were found at the site, raising alarms over public health risks from potential contamination.

Owner flees as probe deepens

CNK owner Nikesh has gone absconding since the raid, prompting a manhunt. Police have filed cases under relevant sections for illegal animal handling, unlicensed trade, and possible biomedical violations. Further investigations are underway, including forensic analysis of the blood samples and tracking interstate links. Authorities urge the public to report similar suspicious activities.

