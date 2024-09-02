Hyderabad rains: Traffic advisory issued, IT firms asked to allow work from home for employees

Follow us on Image Source : AP Check the latest updates related to rain and waterlogging in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad rains latest update: In the wake of heavy rains in the city, the Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory and asked the IT firms asking operating in the city to allow employees to work from home instead of travelling to their offices amid severe waterlogging.

Taking to social media platform X, Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner Cyderabad Traffic Police stated, “In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), I request all IT & ITES companies to encourage work from home on 02.09.2024 (Monday).”

“The safety and well-being of employees are of utmost importance, and I believe that allowing them to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather. Additionally, this measure would also help reduce traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services are not hindered,” he added.

Schools closed in Hyderabad today

Officials said that the primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain on September 2 due to heavy rainfall in Telangana. The Hyderabad district collector announced the closure of these schools as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid heavy waterlogging.

“Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children,” the District Collector said in a post on X.

Weather forecast for Telangana

As per the regional IMD, the state of Telangana is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. And the IMD has issued red alert for today and tomorrow in Telangana.

26 NDRF teams deployed

Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials told news agency PTI. While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched. Out of the 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country.

99 trains cancelled

As many as 99 trains were cancelled, four trains were partially cancelled and 54 were diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, an SCR official said.

Rivers in both states were in spate and thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.