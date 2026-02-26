Hyderabad: Massive fire erupts at Mangala Gauri Shopping Mall in Jubilee Hills | VIDEO

Hyderabad:

A massive fire broke out at the Mangala Gauri Shopping Mall in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on Thursday. The blaze erupted inside a clothing showroom, allowing the fire to spread rapidly across multiple floors of the building. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the premises, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and are working to bring the fire under control. According to fire brigade officials, all employees inside the showroom managed to evacuate safely as soon as smoke was detected.

Firefighting operations are currently underway. District Fire Officer 2 for Hyderabad, Ajmeera Sreedas, said the investigation is underway, the fire is under control, only smoke is coming from the 4th floor, and the building was vacant with no one present inside.

Two held for robbing businessman in Hyderabad

Two members of an interstate gang were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a businessman of cash and opening fire on him, police said. The two accused, along with 5 other absconding suspects from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly planned the robbery in Hyderabad, officials added.

The incident occurred on January 31 near an ATM in the Koti area. According to police, the accused threatened the victim with a firearm and, during a scuffle, one of them shot him in the leg, causing injury. They then fled with his cash bag containing Rs 6 lakh and his two wheeler.

Six special police teams were formed to crack the case. The two suspects were eventually apprehended near Shaheen Nagar on Tuesday while their movements were being tracked, a Hyderabad police release stated.

