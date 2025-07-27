Hyderabad fertility clinic owner among eight held in illegal baby-selling racket Hyderabad police busted an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket with the arrest of eight people, including fertility clinic owner Dr A Namratha. The scam came to light after a couple discovered via DNA testing that a baby given to them through supposed surrogacy was not biologically theirs.

Hyderabad police have busted an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket with the arrest of eight individuals, including Dr A Namratha, a 64-year-old fertility specialist and owner of a chain of clinics across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The racket came to light after a couple discovered, through a DNA test, that the child handed over to them by the clinic was not biologically theirs.

According to police, the couple had approached the clinic in August 2024 seeking fertility consultation. After undergoing tests, they were advised to opt for surrogacy. Over nine months, they paid more than Rs 35 lakh to the clinic and were later told that the surrogate had delivered a baby boy via C-section in Visakhapatnam. However, when the baby was handed over along with forged birth certificates falsely declaring them as biological parents, the couple grew suspicious and initiated a DNA test—confirming the child had no genetic link to them.

Victims lured, pregnancies exploited

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone), S Rashmi Perumal, said Dr Namratha and her agents targeted vulnerable women, especially those seeking abortions, and persuaded them to carry their pregnancies to term in exchange for money. These newborns were later misrepresented as babies born through IVF and surrogacy, and sold to unsuspecting couples.

In the present case, the baby was traced back to a couple from Assam, currently residing in Hyderabad. The biological parents, who were paid a nominal amount, have also been arrested for their role in the sale of the child. The infant has been sent to Shishu Vihar under child protection protocol.

Clinic sealed, earlier violations ignored

Dr Namratha operated fertility centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Kondapur, and Hyderabad. Police revealed that her son, an advocate, helped manage finances and intimidated complainants from an office on the clinic premises. Despite the Health Department previously cancelling the registration of the Gopalapuram clinic, operations continued under forged documentation using the name of another registered doctor.

Police have now sealed the facility. Officials confirmed that more than 10 cases had earlier been registered against Dr Namratha in different police stations across Andhra Pradesh. The investigation is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)