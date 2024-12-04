Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Telangana, epicenter at Mulugu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Telangana on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremor was recorded early in the morning at around 7:27 am on Wednesday. The epicentre of the quake was centred in the Mulugu district at a depth of 40 km.

Taking to social media platform X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana."

The tremors were felt in parts of Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Manchiryala and Bhadradri districts. In Khammam district, tremors were felt in Kothagudem, Charla, Chintakani, Nagulvancha, Manuguru and Bhadrachalam.

Moreover, mild tremors were also felt in parts of the Krishna and Eluru districts of Andhra Pradesh. As per officials, the earthquake was felt mainly in the Godavari catchment area as well as the coal belt region.

There was no immediate report of casualty or major damage to property. Notably, there are four Seismic zones in India - Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity.

Telangana is grouped in Zone II, low intensity zone. Approximately, 11% of the country falls in zone V, approximately18% in zone IV, approximately 30% in zone III and the remaining in zone II. A total of approximately 59% of the landmass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.