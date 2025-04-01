German tourist raped by cab driver in Hyderabad, suspect detained: Police A 22-year-old German woman has accused a cab driver of sexually assaulting her in Hyderabad after offering her and her friend a ride to explore the city. The incident occurred late Monday evening when the driver allegedly attacked her while parked in Mamidipally on the city outskirts.

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old German tourist has accused a cab driver of sexually assaulting her after offering her and her friend a ride to explore the city. According to police, the incident occurred late Monday evening when the driver allegedly attacked the woman in the rear seat of his car. The woman reported the assault to the police, who have filed a case and taken the driver into custody. A medical examination has been conducted on the victim, authorities confirmed.

Police said that the victim and her companion arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a friend they had studied with in Italy. On Monday, while in the Meerpet area, the duo accepted a ride from a driver who was accompanied by five minor passengers. The pair toured several city landmarks and took photographs during the ride.

At around 7:30 pm, the driver dropped off his friends and the woman’s companion before heading to Mamidipally on the outskirts of the city. The driver then stopped under the guise of taking more pictures, where the assault allegedly occurred. After the attack, the driver fled, and the woman informed her friend. A police report was subsequently filed, leading to the driver’s detention during the investigation.

In response to the incident, BRS MLC K Kavitha called on the Congress government to take immediate action to ensure women's safety in the state. In a post on social media platform X, Kavitha expressed concern over a series of recent crimes against women in Telangana, including the assault on the German tourist in Hyderabad and a separate attack near a temple in Nagarkurnool district.

(With PTI inputs)