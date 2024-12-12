Cold wave alert issued for Telangana, temperature to drop below 5 Degrees, check IMD forecast

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cold wave predicted for Telangana.

Telangana cold wave alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued intense cold wave alert for Telangana till December 14 and said the cold wave is expected to grip several districts, with minimum temperatures to plunge as low as 5 degrees Celsius until Sunday. The IMD said the drop in temperatures is likely in districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal.

Adilabad on Wednesday registered a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state. Other districts, including Nirmal, Medak, and Sangareddy witnessed experienced biting cold, with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts cloudy skies for Hyderabad

The IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with misty or hazy mornings expected until December 15 for Hyderabad.

The weather office said zones across the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness consistent weather conditions.

The weather office said Maredpally recorded the city’s lowest minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius, while Bahadurpura, Golkonda, Musheerabad, and Mondamarket saw readings below 15 degrees Celsius.

Telangana cold wave: IMD issued advisory

As the cold wave tightened its grip, the IMD issued advisory and urged people to take necessary precautions, particularly during early mornings and late evenings when the chill is most intense. Residents in affected areas are advised to bundle up and stay warm as temperatures continue to drop across Telangana.