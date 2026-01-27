Class 8 student dies after jumping from moving auto-rickshaw, parents accuse school of negligence The girl was a resident of Kodicherla village in Madannur mandal and was a Class 8 student. The incident was reported at the girls' residential school in Borlam village on Sunday evening at around 7:40 pm.

A shocking incident has come to limelight from Kamareddy district in Telangana, where an eighth-grade student died after jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw. Her parents have accused the school of negligence. The 13-year-old student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School in Banswada, Kamareddy district, died on Sunday night after falling from a moving auto-rickshaw. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Family files a police complaint

Her family members have accused the school of negligence in the matter, staged a protest, and filed a police complaint.

The girl was a resident of Kodicherla village in Madannur mandal and was a Class 8 student. The incident was reported at the girls' residential school in Borlam village on Sunday evening at around 7:40 pm.

Auto-rickshaw was carrying plastic chairs for Republic Day program

According to officials, an auto-rickshaw carrying plastic chairs for the Republic Day program on Monday arrived on the campus, and the students helped unload the chairs. After unloading the chairs, four girls reportedly got into the auto-rickshaw for a ride to the school gate.

According to Banswada police, the driver slowed down the auto near the gate to let the girls get off. Officials said that three students got off without any incident, but the victim reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle and fell onto the cement road, sustaining a severe head injury. School staff rushed her to the government hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead. Police are investigating the matter.

As per the updates from the school management, the girls had requested the auto driver to take them for a short ride up to the school gate. However, after getting into the auto, when the driver did not slow down, the girls got scared and jumped out of the moving vehicle one after another.