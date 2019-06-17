Bar dancer stripped, thrashed for refusing sex with customers

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Four women were arrested for allegedly stripping and assaulting a bar dancer after she refused to have sex with the customers in Hyderabad.



As per the police, the victim had joined the pub as a dancer only a few months back. “Sometime after her joining, the management of the bar started harassing her to visit customers and perform sexual activities,” police in Panjagutta said.



According to a report by Hindustan Times, after the victim refused for paid sex, her colleagues, including four women and a man, stripped and assaulted her.



A case has been registered under section 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of them against the accused.



The four women have been arrested and the search is underway to nab the man. The accused were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.