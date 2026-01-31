Armed robbery at Hyderabad's SBI Koti branch, cash snatched in broad daylight Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants fired shots during the robbery, creating panic among bank staff and customers. The suspects then fled the scene immediately.

An armed robbery took place at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Koti under the jurisdiction of Sultan Bazar Police Station on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the area. According to police, the incident occurred around 7:08 am when Sayyed Zehedulla Quadri arrived at the SBI Koti branch to deposit Rs 6 lakh in cash. As he was inside the bank premises, two unknown men on an Activa scooter allegedly snatched the cash bag from him.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants fired shots during the robbery, creating panic among bank staff and customers. The suspects then fled the scene immediately. Upon receiving the alert through Dial 100, BC-3 personnel rushed to the location. Senior officials, including the NSO and NZO, were informed, and police have begun a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to trace and identify the perpetrators.

Further details are awaited as the case remains under active investigation.