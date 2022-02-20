Redmi Note 11 Review: Long Battery Life along with Good Looks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi recently unleashed its latest addition dubbed as Redmi Note 11 along with Redmi Note 11S. Both the devices share almost similar specs and the only major difference is the processor- Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor whereas, Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset.

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

We recently reviewed the Redmi Note 11 smartphone which comes equipped with AMOLED displays and 33W fast charging capabilities. The company has claimed that the device has the strength to deliver up to two days of battery life and the device is protected with IP53-rated. Let us know what are the pros and cons of the handset from Xiaomi’s new offering.

SPECIFICATIONS

Note 11 supports a dual-SIM slot (Nano) and runs on the Android 11 operating system which is further layered with MIUI 13 (the latest interface from the company). Featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot Display (1080 x 2400 pixels), the Note 11 smartphone is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11























For photography, the handset comes equipped with 4 rear cameras- a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 13MP selfie shooter. The device supports a microSD card which can expand the storage capacity of up to 1TB. The Note 11 supports a 4G LTE (no 5G support), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

HOW DOES IT FEEL?

The smart and sturdy looking device is easy on the grip and as many other devices launched, Xiaomi has focused on the looks of the device, especially on the rear panel. The handset which we got to review comes with a blue back panel (sparkly blue dual colour back panel), which looks pretty The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for music, it supports dual stereo speakers both on the upper and lower panel.

Redmi Note 11

EASE TO USE

Well! Indeed the smartphone is quite handy and could be used easily. But once you use it for a couple of days, you may experience a little lag when the handset is used for a long time. Also, as claimed, the battery life does not last for 2 days, if used heavily, but can last for around 25-26 hours easily. The charging is also speedy and can take a little while to charge your device.

Redmi Note 11

I still feel that there could have been something new to the handset as it looks like any other Redmi device- with the improved MIUI of course!

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

Though this budgetary handset from Redmi stands tall with good price and quality performance, as per the price tag, there could have been better camera results too. Though the company has added a couple of cameras for photography, still, I feel it could have been better.

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

Overall, it's a good device that could be easily handled and operated.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11







COMPETITION

Talking of the compete Redmi Note 11 stands tough competition with other players like Realme 9i, Samsung Galaxy M32, Motorola Moto G51 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro.