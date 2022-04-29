Redmi 10 review: Good budget smartphone with AI 50 MP rear camera, big screen

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI WEBSITE Redmi 10 colours.

Redmi 10 is a budget range decent looking smartphone with good specifications, features required to perform daily tasks, satisfy your all online-work needs. Available under Rs 11,000 (10,999) approx, the smartphone is equipped with all functionality required to do your daily tasks such as checking mails, attend online meetings, productivity, playing music or binge watching.

Display and screen experience

The screen size is good, from playing games, movies, checking mails or attend online meetings. Honestly, the phone doesn't feel that good or soothing in hands when used continuously. The touch is good, but not great since its not fluent across applications.

The screen-size is too big but hey that's normal.

Looks to disappoint

Personally, the design is not complementing. The sides are sleek but the top and bottom ends are slightly bulky with long inwards bumb. Its not purely rectangle shape phone nor it matches previouosly designed models following iPhone-like designs even in the budget range. So looks are going to be a disappointment except the rear camera panel which appears to be premium.

Also, the touch sensor is included into the camera panel, so it's kind of an ease to unlock your phone.

Camera performance

With 50-MP primary camera, the photo captures are decent but not great. You say its a 50 MP camera but when you see clicked photos, they don't reflect that quality.

The camera shoots fine photos in good lighting conditions but not in low light. Zoom quality is good while selfie shooter performance is also satisfactory.

Redmi 10 as entertainment hub

As far as the phone's performancce is considered with respect to it being an entertainment hub, then one wouldn't be disappointment. The screen size is big, video quality is decent, runs all applications fluently whether prime video, Netflix among all popular ones.

Plus it has a headphone jack.

Conclusion

In Rs 10,999, the phone comes with 4GB+64GB ram and internal storage, expandable memory, dual sim, headphone jack, 50 MP+1.82MP Portrait+f/2.4Rear video recording+5 MP front camera setup and you can't ask for more. It's an entry level smartphone and everything is justified from performance to design to user experience in the given price segment.

One can do all required phone dependent tasks, basic minimum multimedia and productivity work like editing photos, videos using various apps and offcourse online meetings.

On entertainment front, the smartphone will not disappoint you.

So those whose are looking for their first smartphone and don't want to shed extra money, it can serve your all needs.

Redmi 10 | Full specifications

Storage & RAM

4+64GB,6+128GBLPDDR4X

UFS

2.2 *Available configurations vary between regions.

Dimensions

Height- 169.59mmWidth- 76.56mmThickness-9.13mmWeight- 203g

Display

6.7" IPS LCD (incell) 60Hz HD+ ResolutionAspect ratio: 20.6:9400 nits (typ)Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Processor

Snapdragon 680 based on 6nm processor, Kryo™ 265 CPU, clock speed upto 2.4GHz

4x Arm cortex-A73 @ 2.4GHz

4x Arm cortex-A53 @ 1.9GHz

GPU

Adreno™ 610 GPU @1.0GHz

Battery & Charging

6000mAh (typical) battery10W in-box charger (Supports 18W)

Camera

50MP Main Camera

f/1.82MP Portrait Camera

f/2.4Rear camera video recording

Short Video Mode | Movie frame | Kaleidoscope | Slow motion 1080P | 720P at 30fps

Front camera 5MP front camera f/2.0

Front camera video recording

Short Video Mode | Movie frame | Kaleidoscope | 1080P | 720P at 30fps

Network & Connectivity

2+1 card slot (dedicated SD card slot); expandable storage up to 512GBGSM: B2/3/5/8

WCDMA: B1/5/8

LTE: TDD- B40/41

FDD- B1/3/5/8

Wireless Networks

Bluetooth v5.0Supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac，2.4G/5G Supports FM radio

Navigation & Positioning

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDouA-GPS supplementary positioning | Wireless network | Data network

Audio

Single speaker

3.5mm headphone jack

Sensors

Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Vibration motor

UI and system

Android R MIUI 13

In-box

Device | Adapter | USB Type-C Cable | SIM Eject Tool | Quick Start Guide | Warranty Card