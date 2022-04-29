Redmi 10 review: Good budget smartphone with AI 50 MP rear camera, big screen

Redmi 10 is a budget range decent looking smartphone with good specifications, features required to perform daily tasks, satisfy your all online-work needs. Available under Rs 11,000 (10,999) approx, the smartphone is equipped with all functionality required to do your daily tasks such as checking mails, attend online meetings, productivity, playing music or binge watching.
Display and screen experience
The screen size is good, from playing games, movies, checking mails or attend online meetings. Honestly, the phone doesn't feel that good or soothing in hands when used continuously. The touch is good, but not great since its not fluent across applications.
The screen-size is too big but hey that's normal.
Looks to disappoint
Personally, the design is not complementing. The sides are sleek but the top and bottom ends are slightly bulky with long inwards bumb. Its not purely rectangle shape phone nor it matches previouosly designed models following iPhone-like designs even in the budget range. So looks are going to be a disappointment except the rear camera panel which appears to be premium.
Also, the touch sensor is included into the camera panel, so it's kind of an ease to unlock your phone.
Camera performance
With 50-MP primary camera, the photo captures are decent but not great. You say its a 50 MP camera but when you see clicked photos, they don't reflect that quality.
The camera shoots fine photos in good lighting conditions but not in low light. Zoom quality is good while selfie shooter performance is also satisfactory.
Redmi 10 as entertainment hub
As far as the phone's performancce is considered with respect to it being an entertainment hub, then one wouldn't be disappointment. The screen size is big, video quality is decent, runs all applications fluently whether prime video, Netflix among all popular ones.
Plus it has a headphone jack.
Conclusion
In Rs 10,999, the phone comes with 4GB+64GB ram and internal storage, expandable memory, dual sim, headphone jack, 50 MP+1.82MP Portrait+f/2.4Rear video recording+5 MP front camera setup and you can't ask for more. It's an entry level smartphone and everything is justified from performance to design to user experience in the given price segment.
One can do all required phone dependent tasks, basic minimum multimedia and productivity work like editing photos, videos using various apps and offcourse online meetings.
On entertainment front, the smartphone will not disappoint you.
So those whose are looking for their first smartphone and don't want to shed extra money, it can serve your all needs.
Redmi 10 | Full specifications
Storage & RAM
4+64GB,6+128GBLPDDR4X
UFS
2.2 *Available configurations vary between regions.
Dimensions
Height- 169.59mmWidth- 76.56mmThickness-9.13mmWeight- 203g
Display
6.7" IPS LCD (incell) 60Hz HD+ ResolutionAspect ratio: 20.6:9400 nits (typ)Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
Processor
- Snapdragon 680 based on 6nm processor, Kryo™ 265 CPU, clock speed upto 2.4GHz
- 4x Arm cortex-A73 @ 2.4GHz
- 4x Arm cortex-A53 @ 1.9GHz
GPU
Adreno™ 610 GPU @1.0GHz
Battery & Charging
6000mAh (typical) battery10W in-box charger (Supports 18W)
Camera
- 50MP Main Camera
- f/1.82MP Portrait Camera
- f/2.4Rear camera video recording
- Short Video Mode | Movie frame | Kaleidoscope | Slow motion 1080P | 720P at 30fps
- Front camera 5MP front camera f/2.0
- Front camera video recording
- Short Video Mode | Movie frame | Kaleidoscope | 1080P | 720P at 30fps
Network & Connectivity
- 2+1 card slot (dedicated SD card slot); expandable storage up to 512GBGSM: B2/3/5/8
- WCDMA: B1/5/8
- LTE: TDD- B40/41
- FDD- B1/3/5/8
- Wireless Networks
- Bluetooth v5.0Supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac，2.4G/5G Supports FM radio
- Navigation & Positioning
- GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDouA-GPS supplementary positioning | Wireless network | Data network
Audio
- Single speaker
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Vibration motor
UI and system
Android R MIUI 13
In-box
Device | Adapter | USB Type-C Cable | SIM Eject Tool | Quick Start Guide | Warranty Card